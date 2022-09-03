Search

03 Sept 2022

In-form Cameron Brannagan on target as Oxford sink struggling Burton

In-form Cameron Brannagan on target as Oxford sink struggling Burton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 6:24 PM

Cameron Brannagan’s sixth goal of the season fired Oxford towards a 2-1 win over bottom-club Burton.

Brannagan struck three minutes into the second half, controlling the ball when Kyle Joseph’s deflected shot came back off the bar and firing into a near-open goal.

Joseph doubled Oxford’s lead after 71 minutes, slotting the ball through keeper Viljami Sinisalo’s legs after James Henry headed it on.

Victor Adeboyejo pulled one back for the Brewers six minutes later, turning inside a defender and hammering home from 14 yards.

Joe Powell was unlucky not to make it 2-2 late on, curling a 22-yard free-kick against the bar.

Defeat leaves Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s team adrift at the foot of the table with just one point from their first seven games.

In the first half, Sinisalo saved from Brannagan and Joseph while Henry fired into the side-netting.

Albion relied heavily on Tom Hamer’s dangerous long throws and they went close when Sam Hughes volleyed Terry Taylor’s corner wide at the back post.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media