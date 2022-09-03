Search

03 Sept 2022

Joe Ironside brace hands Cambridge victory

03 Sept 2022 6:28 PM

Joe Ironside’s quick brace secured Cambridge a 2-0 win at home to Lincoln.

The visitors were made to regret missing a big chance in the first 10 minutes when Tom Hopper found Teddy Bishop following a Jubril Okedina error, but Bishop could only fire straight at Dimi Mitov.

Ironside opened the scoring on 24 minutes when Sam Smith nodded a cross down to Paul Digby, whose effort was diverted to Ironside to fire home on the turn.

He doubled the lead with the next attack only three minute later. Smith’s incisive ball played in Harvey Knibbs, who ran through before unselfishly squaring for Ironside to turn in.

Lincoln enjoyed more of the ball after the goals but struggled to force many chances, and when they did on 52 minutes Hopper could only nod straight at Mitov from close range.

Ironside nodded two crosses wide of the far post, but Cambridge were comfortable as they held onto their lead as they made it four League One wins from four at home.

