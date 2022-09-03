Gateshead secure first win of the season with dominant success over Maidstone

A Paul Blackett brace helped Gateshead earn their first win of the season with a dominant performance in a 4-1 victory over Maidstone.

The result sees the Heed move out of the National League relegation zone, while the Stones move down into 11th.

Gateshead took the lead 10 minutes in when Blackett curled the ball into the bottom corner.

They nearly had a second when captain Greg Olley had a shot from distance, but his effort narrowly went wide and Maidstone came close moments later but Christie Pattisson’s effort flew over the bar.

Blackett doubled the lead in the 29th minute when the Stones failed the clear the ball and the forward slotted home to score his second of the game.

Olley added a third for the Heed in the 73rd minute, finding the top corner with a curling effort and Adam Campbell poked home into the bottom corner three minutes later.

Maidenhead pulled one back in the 87th minute when Joe Ellul headed home from a corner.