Inverness win at Raith Rovers with Scott Allardice and Billy Mckay on target

Scott Allardice’s penalty and Billy Mckay’s late clincher earned Inverness Caledonian Thistle a 2-0 win at Raith Rovers in the cinch Championship.
Caley Thistle had early penalty appeals waved away and then saw Steven Boyd’s effort blocked before Daniel MacKay put the rebound wide.
Raith’s Jamie Gullan went close to a spectacular goal and Dylan Easton sent one effort just over and had another brilliantly saved by Mark Ridgers. He threatened again from distance in the second half before MacKay won an Inverness penalty which was converted by Allardice.
Rovers continued to be restricted to long-range efforts from Easton but Caley substitute Mckay had already gone close before he met near-namesake MacKay’s cross to finish in stoppage time.
