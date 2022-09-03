Search

03 Sept 2022

Birmingham end Preston’s unbeaten start with 1-0 win

Birmingham end Preston’s unbeaten start with 1-0 win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 6:59 PM

Preston’s unbeaten start in the Championship came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham.

Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham’s cross.

The hosts had a number of chances to draw level, with striker Emil Riis proving particularly wasteful in front of goal.

Victory for the Blues was just reward for a valiant defensive effort, ending a run of three consecutive losses in the league.

Both sides had injury problems going into the game, with Preston’s Ben Woodburn and Blues’ Gary Gardner out after picking up knocks in midweek.

The Lancashire side were hoping to extend their three-match unbeaten record against their opponents and started the better side.

John Ruddy denied Riis one-on-one inside five minutes before Liam Lindsay saw a header saved from a corner.

At the other end, Graham had Blues’ first effort on target after 14 minutes with a first-time effort that was parried wide by Freddie Woodman.

Preston had become only the third English side in history to start the league season with seven consecutive clean sheets when they beat Coventry on Wednesday.

But that run was ended in the 16th minute when Colin stole in at the far post to meet Graham’s delivery from the left wing.

For the first time this season, the Lilywhites were behind in a league game.

And they were frustrated before the break, with their opponents defending stoutly and using a variety of tricks to slow the game down.

Troy Parrott felt he had a strong case for a penalty within minutes of the restart but the referee was not interested. The striker then found the back of the net seven minutes later but it was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Robbie Brady was next to try his luck after a neat move but Ruddy was equal to it, before Riis hit the side netting.

They came even closer on 63 minutes when Ben Whiteman played the ball across the six-yard box, where Alan Browne was inches from tapping into an empty net.

Game management was prevalent in the latter stages of the game, with Birmingham proving too much to break down.

And George Hall could have doubled the winning margin in added time but miscued his shot into the stand.

It did not matter for the visitors, who moved out of the relegation zone with their first away win in the league this season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media