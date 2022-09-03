Search

03 Sept 2022

Paul Hurst happy for travelling Mariners after another successful road trip

Paul Hurst happy for travelling Mariners after another successful road trip

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 7:18 PM

Paul Hurst saluted the travelling Grimsby supporters after his side served up a third successive away win with a 2-0 triumph at Newport.

Grimsby are now unbeaten in five Sky Bet League Two matches and, following wins at Walsall and Rochdale, they picked up another three points after their longest journey of the season – a 450-mile round trip to south Wales.

Second-half strikes from Bryn Morris and Harry Clifton sealed the latest win on the road, which lifted the Mariners to ninth in the table.

“It’s excellent, but we need to win at home now! That’s the next thing we need to achieve,” said Hurst afterwards.

“But I’ll take the wins wherever they come. It’s always nice for the travelling fans because they’ve put the effort in.

“It’s our longest trip of the season, it is a journey but thankfully it’s a nice journey home for everyone and it makes the weekend that little bit sweeter.

“I thought we played some good football and we dealt with their threats really well. If you don’t concede goals, you give yourself a good chance of winning games.”

Grimsby never let Newport get going on a frustrating afternoon for the home fans at Rodney Parade and they deservedly took home the points after Morris thumped in from a long-range free-kick on 63 minutes and Clifton wrong-footed Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend seven minutes from time.

Newport manager James Rowberry felt his side should have been level when a back-post header from Cameron Norman appeared to cross the line three minutes after Morris broke the deadlock.

“We believe it was a goal from the angle that we have seen but we can’t do anything about it now,” said Rowberry.

“It’s just one of those things. The referee has a really tough job and we have to make sure it goes over the line next time.”

But Rowberry admitted that his side were second best as they failed to build on last weekend’s impressive 4-0 away win at Harrogate.

“Grimsby were really well organised and did a job on us. It was one of those days, a bad day at the office,” he said.

“We will be ready to go again and have a big training week ahead of us where all the players’ places are up for grabs. They have to put their name in that starting XI.

“I am agitated with the performance because I keep telling the players to be brilliant at the basics – winning headers, supporting each other, communication. They are things that we need to be brilliant at every week and we weren’t today.”

Rowberry’s men drop to 17th in the table with seven points from their seven games to date.

