Search

03 Sept 2022

Neil Wood frustrated to see the lead slip away twice at Salford

Neil Wood frustrated to see the lead slip away twice at Salford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 7:27 PM

A frustrated Neil Wood rued missed chances as Salford were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Crawley.

The Ammies relinquished the lead on two occasions against a Crawley side who are still without a victory in Sky Bet League Two under new boss Kevin Betsy.

Callum Hendry handed the hosts a dream start inside three minutes but the Salford lead was cancelled out when Tom Nichols rifled home.

After the interval, Ryan Watson restored the Salford advantage only for the visitors to equalise once again when substitute Ludwig Francillette bundled in.

New recruit Hendry struck the post as the Ammies rallied in their quest to maintain their 100 per cent record at home, but ultimately had to settle for a point.

Boss Wood said: “It was frustrating in the sense that we looked in control of the game and it slipped out of our hands.

“We conceded two really sloppy goals and when we’re pushing for the winner, it was very frustrating so it’s really disappointing for us.

“We need to be better when we go 1-0 up and shut the game down as quickly as we can. For some reason we’re taking our foot off the gas.

“We want to get promotion, there’s no hiding behind that. We want to be high up in the league.

“It’s a long way away and we haven’t put that objective out that we must get promoted; what we are doing is going week by week.

“This is an ambitious club with ambitious owners, and they want it to be in the right way and the right style.

“That’s what we’ve introduced so far and we’re going out into every game with confidence that we can get something out of the game.”

Crawley boss Betsy said: “Considering Salford haven’t lost at home, it’s a really good point in the end.

“You can’t start a game of football like that; within two minutes, we were 1-0  down, it’s ridiculous and a really poor goal to concede.

“But there’s a real strength of character and resilience about this group and in the second half we got into the ascendancy and started to control the game.

“That second goal was schoolboy defending and it’s not acceptable for us.

“We’ve worked really hard on set plays, for and against, so that goal was really disappointing because we’ve nullified a really good team and our game plan was spot on.

“But again, we showed good resilience so that’s pleasing.

He added: “We don’t want to keep having to come back, but it shows a real togetherness within the group and a never-say-die attitude. And we’ll need that from now until the rest of the season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media