Search

03 Sept 2022

Steven Gerrard: Officials admitted mistake in disallowing Philippe Coutinho goal

Steven Gerrard: Officials admitted mistake in disallowing Philippe Coutinho goal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 9:57 PM

Steven Gerrard’s pride at the way Aston Villa fought back for a point against Manchester City was tinged with frustration after officials admitted they were too hasty to call offside before Philippe Coutinho hit a potential winner.

Four defeats from their opening five Premier League games has led pressure to mount on the Liverpool great’s position at the Villa Park helm.

Gerrard’s side were on course for a fourth straight defeat after Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal in six appearances early in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the bar as City pushed for another.

But Leon Bailey rifled home a superb equaliser in front of the Holte End and Villa secured a much-needed 1-1 draw.

“I think the players stuck at it,” manager Gerrard said. “I don’t think anyone gave us any hope or a chance before a ball was kicked today.

“It was important that inside the dressing room we had belief and courage because you need it against City. You need it in both sides of the game – out of possession and in possession.

“I’m really pleased and proud with what the players have given today and I don’t think anyone can be begrudge us that point and it’s a big point.”

It was a good result that could have been better was it not for a trigger-happy official.

Philippe Coutinho fired home a 20-yard strike off the underside of the bar but referee Simon Hooper had already blown his whistle for offside, only for replays to show the Brazilian was in fact onside in the build-up.

Gerrard says it was a “legitimate goal” ruled out and claims the officials have since recognised they called the offside decision too quickly.

“I’ve gone and spoke to the officials calmly after the game,” Gerrard said. “I’ve given enough time and I’ve asked for their side of it.

“Listen, I always try and understand their side of it. But the referee has blown the whistle too soon.

“I know there’s a slight rule change in terms of not waiting too long for these whistles and flags. I understand that rule change.

“But I think when something is so tight it’s worth that little extra bit time and we could have scored a second goal tonight, for sure.

“Obviously that moment and those decisions have gone against us but fair play to the officials. They’ve recognised that in the room afterwards.”

City will be kicking themselves for failing to win at Villa Park given they bossed possession and had plenty of chances, with Haaland and De Bruyne working well in tandem.

“(Their understanding) is good but football is not just one or two players,” manager Pep Guardiola said. “It’s everyone.

“The performance in general was good, was better than the opponent from my point of view. Maybe, OK, I’m wrong but in general knowing that we cannot expect to arrive here and go 4-0 in 10 minutes.

“It’s difficult, last season was difficult, away, home. Today again.

“But the chances we produce and how few we concede, and the best moments we had, so unfortunately we could not score more goals to win the game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media