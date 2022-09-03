Search

03 Sept 2022

Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff

Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 11:18 PM

Tyson Fury got involved in the main event at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff before closing the show with a singalong.

World heavyweight champion boxer Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, was in the crowd at the Principality Stadium before becoming involved in the headline clash between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Scottish star Drew McIntyre.

When Austin Theory attempted to capitalise on the brutal contest by cashing in his ‘money in the bank’ contract on the champion, Fury emerged to floor the 25-year-old with a big right hand.

Reigns would go on to pin McIntyre and retain his long-held title, disappointing the crowd of over 62,000 at WWE’s first UK stadium show since 1992.

Fury then entered the ring to congratulate the champion before commiserating with Ayrshire-born McIntyre.

The pair then brought the show to a close with a song as Fury belted out his trademark ‘American Pie’.

It is not the first time Fury has dabbled in WWE, fighting Braun Strowman at ‘Crown Jewel’ in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media