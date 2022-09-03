Search

04 Sept 2022

Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week

04 Sept 2022 12:29 AM

Tyson Fury says he plans to announce a fight next week after he got involved in the main event at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff.

World heavyweight champion boxer Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, was in the crowd at the Principality Stadium before becoming involved in the headline clash between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Scottish star Drew McIntyre.

When Austin Theory attempted to capitalise on the brutal contest by cashing in his ‘money in the bank’ contract on the champion, Fury emerged to floor the 25-year-old with a big right hand.

Fury has been linked with a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk after the Ukrainian beat Anthony Joshua for the second time last month to retain his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.

Fury posted on social media on Friday to tell Usyk that he will get “smashed to bits” whenever any fight takes place.

But, at a WWE press conference after the event in Cardiff, Fury revealed he would not wait for Usyk.

“I said let’s do the fight this year, wherever they want to do it. I’ve been waiting for countries to come forward,” Fury said.

“All of a sudden Oleksandr Usyk has stated he does not want to fight any more – he wants to fight next year not this year.

“I am not going to wait around for anybody and I will be announcing a fight next week.”

Reigns would go on to pin McIntyre and retain his long-held title, disappointing the crowd of over 62,000 at WWE’s first UK stadium show since 1992.

Fury then entered the ring to congratulate the champion before commiserating with Ayrshire-born McIntyre.

The pair then brought the show to a close with a song as Fury belted out his trademark ‘American Pie’.

It is not the first time Fury has dabbled in WWE, fighting Braun Strowman at ‘Crown Jewel’ in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Fury would not rule out a permanent move to WWE in the future.

“At the moment I am a heavyweight world champion and I have lots of fights I have to take care of in the next few years,” Fury added.

“I have a passion for WWE. Never say never (on a permanent move to WWE). Triple H is here and I would definitely be open to it in the future for sure.”

WWE chief content officer Triple H added: “Whenever Tyson Fury finishes his work in the boxing ring, probably as the world heavyweight champion retiring undefeated, whenever he does that the door is always open for him and we would love to do business with him.”

