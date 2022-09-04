Search

04 Sept 2022

On this day in 2008: Kevin Keegan resigns as manager of Newcastle

On this day in 2008: Kevin Keegan resigns as manager of Newcastle

04 Sept 2022 7:00 AM

Kevin Keegan resigned as manager of Newcastle on this day in 2008.

The news came after days of speculation due to the former manager’s relationship with the club hierarchy over transfer policy.

Keegan had returned to the club for a second spell in January 2008, but the then-57-year-old did not last more than eight months in charge.

In a statement at the time, released by the League Managers’ Association, he said: “I’ve been working desperately hard to find a way forward with the directors, but sadly that has not proved possible.

“It’s my opinion that a manager must have the right to manage and that clubs should not impose upon any manager any player that he does not want.

“It remains my fervent wish to see Newcastle United do well in the future and I feel incredibly sorry for the players, staff and most importantly the supporters. I have been left with no choice other than to leave.”

Keegan’s decision left Newcastle looking for their sixth manager in four years.

