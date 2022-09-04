Jim Goodwin taking positives from Aberdeen’s draw at Ross County

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists there are positives to take from the Dons’ 1-1 draw with Ross County at Dingwall.

William Akio scored in the dying seconds for the Staggies after Aberdeen had gone in front through a late goal of their own from Luis Lopez.

The Cape Verde international came off the bench to impress, and his performance was a highlight for Goodwin – who says the 22-year-old is pushing for a starting spot after being limited to substitute appearances in all nine of his Aberdeen appearances to date.

“It was a brilliant goal from Duk (Lopez),” Goodwin said.

“People will talk about the finish. But the way he takes it on the halfway line, feeds it wide then busts a gut to get into the middle.

“The finish is out of this world but the build-up play pleased me most.

“Duk has been brilliant in the last four games he has come on in and he has done well. He is chomping at the bit to start but (Bojan) Miovski has the jersey and we play with one striker.

“I thought we didn’t need the extra midfielder and we could get at County as they were sat deep – we wanted to get a goal and it almost worked perfectly but we weren’t able to see it out.

“It will take a day or so to get over it but there are positives to take.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay thought a draw was a fair result.

The Staggies came under plenty of pressure from a Dons side that dominated the ball and territory for large spells of the match, but Ross Laidlaw was not overly tested to make Mackay think his players had earned a point.

“I think we got our just rewards because nobody deserved to lose that game,” Mackay explained.

“I was delighted with our centre backs. I know that Jim has changed his squad around and I think the we handled the quality he has brought in really well.

“Our two centre backs kept Miovski incredibly quiet and they are a team that has been free flowing, but we matched them all over the pitch.”