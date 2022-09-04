De Bromhead family mourning loss of ‘extraordinary and beautiful’ son, Jack

The parents of Jack de Bromhead have spoken of their grief at the tragic death of their “extraordinary and beautiful” son in a pony racing accident on Saturday.

The 13-year-old, whose father is Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, was riding at the Glenbeigh Festival on when his mount fell in the fifth race.

The Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at Rossbeigh beach at approximately 5.20pm, where the young rider received treatment but was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday afternoon there was an official notice posted online, followed by a heartfelt note from his grieving family.

It read: “On September 3rd we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13-year-old son, Jack.

“A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible – he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day – an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh.

“Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken.

“He made so many friends wherever he went and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too. We ask that they please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished.

“Jack has lived so many more years than the 13 – he filled every moment of his days, always busy, forever curious grasping at life and new interests.

“The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests – too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend more than a minute more than he had to in the classroom.

“It started with his work on the farm, the tractor, the cattle, the ponies and horses. He was a passionate expert on them all by the time he was 10. By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his fathers passion for all aspects of racing.”

His parents said he recently started a new school where he made new friends.

“Jack’s friendships were of the deep and loyal kind and treasured by him,” they added.

“Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends’ hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.

“Deeply loved and missed by your parents, Henry and Heather, your sisters Mia and Georgia, your grandparents Andrew, Marian, Harry and Sally, your aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.”

Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “Like everybody in the horse racing and pony racing community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to (Jack’s) parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia, and extended family on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack.

“Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community.

“His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those whose lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy.”

She said HRI will, through the Industry Assistance Programme, “assist in offering counselling for Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends. May he rest in peace”.

A spokesman on behalf of Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board CEO Darragh O’Loughlin said: “The directors and staff of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board extend their deepest sympathies to the De Bromhead family on the tragic loss of Jack yesterday. May he rest in peace.”

The British Horseracing Authority said in a tweet: “The BHA sends its deepest condolences to the family of Henry de Bromhead following the tragic death of his son Jack.”

Fellow trainer Gordon Elliott cancelled an open day at his yard, while at York’s Sunday fixture a pony race was held before the card with the young riders involved taking part in a minute’s silence.

