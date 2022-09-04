Search

04 Sept 2022

Haskoy team turn to Dettori for Leger bid

Haskoy team turn to Dettori for Leger bid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 6:37 PM

Frankie Dettori will partner Haskoy in the Cazoo St Leger with the filly due to be supplemented for the final Classic of the season.

The daughter of Golden Horn, who is trained by Ralph Beckett, was an impressive seven-length winner on debut at Wolverhampton in July and then struck at Listed level in the Galtres Stakes at York the following month.

Beckett and the Juddmonte operation, who own and bred the bay, have jointly decided to throw her hat into the ring for the Leger and will turn to Dettori to do the steering at Doncaster.

Dettori was in action at Baden-Baden on Sunday, where he finished second in the Grosser Preis von Baden aboard Torquator Tasso and received a 14-day suspension for his use of the whip in the process.

The suspension runs from September 18 to October 1, inclusive, leaving the Italian free to partner Haskoy on Town Moor this weekend.

“She appears in good form and if everything is OK tomorrow (Monday) morning, the plan is to supplement her,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte.

“She’s come a long way in a short space of time, it’s a big ask but we felt that as we have (stablemate) Yesyes for the Park Hill, it was a good opportunity to split them up.

“We’re hopeful, she’s done nothing wrong on her two starts so we’re very hopeful that she has more to give. She’s a lovely filly to have around.

“It’s a big step up and a big ask, we’re hoping that she runs her race. Frankie Dettori is booked to ride.”

Dettori has a fine record for Juddmonte – not least on Enable, on whom he won two Prix de l’Arc de Triomphes and three King Georges.

“She is unbeaten, Ryan (Moore) was very pleased with her (at York) and that’s good,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media