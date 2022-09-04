Search

04 Sept 2022

My Oberon to continue his racing career in Australia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

The exodous of British racing talent to overseas continues with William Haggas confirming that My Oberon has been sold to race in Australia.

The son of Dubawi won five of his 16 starts for the Somerville Lodge handler, scooping Group Three honours in the Earl of Sefton Stakes as a four-year-old and striking three times since the turn of the year.

He tuned up for a tilt at the Group One Dubai Turf by scoring at Southwell in February and having finished a respectable sixth in Meydan, returned to winning ways at Newcastle on Good Friday when landing the All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes.

Following a 71-day break he then recorded the last of his victories for Haggas in Windsor’s Midsummer Stakes, before finishing third in the Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot in his final start for the Group One-winning handler.

My Oberon is set to be trained down under by Annabel Neasham and holds an entry in the Ladbrokes Cox Plate.

“He’s been sold,” said Haggas. “He’s been a terrific horse and I hope he does very well in Australia.”

