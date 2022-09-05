Search

05 Sept 2022

Hot favourite New London leads Leger contenders

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 4:10 PM

Ante-post favourite New London tops 11 confirmations for Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger, with both Haskoy and El Habeeb supplemented for the Doncaster Classic.

The Charlie Appleby-trained New London has won three of his four starts this term, improving from a Newmarket novice victory to winning the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time out, beating subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend in the process.

Should New London oblige, it would be back-to-back Legers for Appleby and William Buick following Hurricane Lane 12 months ago.

Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov, winner of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, is among the leading lights along with Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, who is bound for Australia following his Doncaster run for George Boughey.

Haskoy booked her place in the Leger when winning the Galtres Stakes at York, with owners Juddmonte stumping up the £50,000 supplementary fee.

El Habeeb, who is trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy, won a Wolverhampton maiden on his most recent run but connections are happy to pay the necessary amount for a second cut at Classic glory, with the colt having finished a not-disgraced 10th in the Derby at 250-1 when with Stan Moore.

Geoffrey Freer winner Zechariah represents Martyn and Freddie Meade, with the Marco Botti-trained Giavellotto and Lizzie Jean from Ivan Furtado’s yard completing the home-trained team.

Aidan O’Brien has two contenders in Bluegrass and Emily Dickinson, with Paddy Twomey’s Irish Derby third French Claim also still in the mix.

New London is the 8-11 market leader with Coral, whose John Hill said: “New London is a warm favourite to give Charlie Appleby and Godolphin a second straight success in the oldest British Classic. The colt has been well backed for this race ever since he scored in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

“After being supplemented for the Doncaster contest, uneaten filly Haskoy is fourth best in the betting and has seen interest this afternoon.”

