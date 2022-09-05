Search

06 Sept 2022

Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe

Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 12:26 AM

American Frances Tiafoe stunned Rafael Nadal to hand the 22-time major champion his first grand slam defeat of the season in the fourth round of the US Open.

Nadal was looking for his third slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open and French Open to take the lead in the overall race but he was overpowered by Tiafoe in a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory.

No American man has won a grand slam title since Andy Roddick at Flushing Meadows in 2003, by far their longest drought in tennis history.

Now Tiafoe, the 24-year-old son of immigrants from Sierra Leone who slept in the office of a tennis centre in Maryland as a child where his father was the caretaker, is right in the mix in a tournament that has been blown wide open by defeats for first defending champion Daniil Medvedev and now Nadal.

The result leaves 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who was due to play Carlos Alcaraz in the night session on Monday, as the only former slam winner left in the draw.

Tiafoe said of his win: “I don’t even know what to say right now. I can’t believe it. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I played some really good tennis. Something special happened today.”

Nadal went into the US Open short on matches after suffering an abdominal tear that forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of the semi-finals.

He dropped sets to Rinky Hijikata and Fabio Fognini in the first two rounds but looked more like his usual self in a straight-sets victory over Richard Gasquet on Saturday.

Tiafoe began the contest having not dropped a set and bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in his third straight trip to the fourth round.

The American is a natural crowd-pleaser with his flashy game and vibrant personality, and he took full advantage of a rather sluggish start to the match from his opponent.

There were a smattering of boos when Nadal finally returned from an eight-and-a-half-minute off-court break at the end of the first set, during which he reportedly had his wrists taped.

The 22-time grand slam champion was still not at his best but he kept his nose in front on serve and then seized his opportunity to level the match when Tiafoe double-faulted.

If the crowd expected Nadal to pull clear in the third, though, Tiafoe did not follow the script, breaking through the Spaniard’s legendary powers of defence time and again with his power and racing to his seat after breaking for 4-3.

He served out the set with one of the best games of the tournament, crunching back-to-back winners and then clinching it with an ace.

Both men left the court for lengthy breaks before the fourth, which saw Nadal perform a leaping fist-pump towards his team after fighting off a break point in the opening game.

He moved into a 3-1 lead, with Tiafoe receiving a warning for swearing after dropping serve while the roof closed on Arthur Ashe, but the second seed still did not look settled and back came his opponent with a run of five games in a row to clinch the biggest win of his career.

In the last eight Tiafoe will take on ninth seed Andrey Rublev, who beat Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media