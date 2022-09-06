Neal Skupski added to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team

Neal Skupski has been added to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team for the Finals group stage at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow next week.
The 32-year-old, who is currently ranked third in the world in doubles, will join Andy Murray, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury.
Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said: “We are delighted to add Neal to the team.
“He’s had an outstanding year on Tour which seems him part of the number one doubles team on the ATP season-long Race and on the cusp of individually becoming the number one player in the doubles rankings.”
Great Britain will take on the USA, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands to determine who moves on to the finals in November in Malaga.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.