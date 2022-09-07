Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges

Ryan Giggs will go on trial for a second time after a judge ruled he is to face a re-trial on domestic violence charges.

The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks, but last week, following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1 2020.

During a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court the judge approved a prosecution application for a second trial.

Giggs was excused attendance.

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a re-trial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.

“Consequently we do invite you to fix a date for the re-trial of this matter.”

Judge Manley fixed a trial date, on the next date available to both prosecution and defence lawyers, of July 31 2023 for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks.

Giggs will remain on bail until the trial next year.

A further pre-trial hearing was set for July 3 2023.