Comparing the top-flight records of Chelsea’s recent managers

Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning just hours after taking charge of his 100th and final match as Blues boss.

A 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener brought to an end the German’s stint at Stamford Bridge, during which time he won three major honours.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his numbers as Chelsea manager and how they stack up against his predecessors.

Thomas Tuchel 2021-22

Games: 100 Wins: 60 Draws: 24 Losses: 16 Win percentage: 60 Trophies: 3

Appointed on January 26, 2021, the German needed little time in earning a place in the hearts of Chelsea fans by guiding the Blues to their second Champions League title with a victory over Manchester City in the final.

After replacing Frank Lampard, Tuchel was also able to ensure a top-four Premier League finish and took Chelsea to the FA Cup final, where they were beaten by Leicester.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was rewarded with a new deal but the club ended the 2021-22 empty-handed, losing the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals on penalties to Liverpool while finishing third in the league.

He also oversaw onfield matters as Roman Abramovich’s reign as Chelsea owner came to an acrimonious end, with new buyer Todd Boehly sacking the 49-year-old following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Frank Lampard 2019-21

Games: 84 Wins: 44 Draws: 17 Losses: 23 Win percentage: 52.4 Trophies: 0

After just 57 games as manager of Derby in the Sky Bet Championship, Lampard retuned to Stamford Bridge where he had spent 13 years as a player, scoring a club-record 211 goals in the process.

He became the first Englishman to manager Chelsea in more than 20 years but a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in his first game in charge took the gloss off his comeback, eventually ending the 2019-20 season fourth and losing the FA Cup final to Arsenal.

The following season started well before a slump in form saw Chelsea win two in eight Premier League games as rumours of a fall-out over transfer strategy also hung over Lampard when he was relieved of his duties a day before Tuchel was appointed.

Maurizio Sarri 2018-19

Games: 63 Wins: 39 Draws: 13 Losses: 11 Win percentage: 61.9 Trophies: 1

Having cut his teeth in lower-league Italian football, it was Sarri’s performance as Napoli boss which earned him a shot at the Chelsea role.

He became the first Premier League manager to remain unbeaten in his first 12 games in the competition and impressing in the Europa League campaign, too.

A bizarre argument with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga added to a dark day as they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City on penalties but a 4-1 victory over Arsenal secured the Europa League title for Sarri in what proved to be his last game in charge.

Antonio Conte 2016-18

Games: 106 Wins: 69 Draws: 17 Losses: 20 Win percentage: 65 Trophies: 2

Having quit as Italy boss to take the reins at Stamford Bridge, Conte started in style as Chelsea equalled the Premier League record for successive victories (13) before the end of 2016 and also became the first manager in the league’s history to win three consecutive manager of the month awards.

The title would follow in May, Chelsea winning 30 of their 38 games in Conte’s first year in charge and his second season at the helm resulted in more silverware with victory over Manchester United – and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho – in the FA Cup final.

A fifth-place league finish was his undoing, however, with the club deciding to sack Conte and replace him with compatriot Sarri.

Jose Mourinho 2013-2015

Games: 136 Wins: 80 Draws: 29 Losses: 27 Win percentage: 58.8 Trophies: 2

The self-styled ‘Special One’ had been sacked by Chelsea in 2007 having delivered their first two Premier League titles, going on to successful spells in charge of Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

He then made a return to west London in 2013.

After what he said would be a “transitional” season, Mourinho won the Premier League for a third time in 2014/15 as his side lost just three times en route to the title having already won the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign.

He signed a new, four-year deal ahead of the following season but was sacked in December 2015 following a run of nine losses in their opening 16 league games.

*permanent managers only