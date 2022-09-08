Chelsea go for four in a row as WSL chases post-Euros boost

Chelsea defend their Women’s Super League title as the competition looks to build on the momentum of England’s Euro 2022 win.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points.

Can Chelsea defend their crown?

Chelsea will be looking to extend their WSL dominance as they go hunting for their fourth consecutive title.

The Blues secured the spoils last season but the race boiled down to the final day, with Chelsea beating Manchester United 4-2 to pip Arsenal to top spot.

Emma Hayes has bolstered her ranks with some new summer signings including Kadeisha Buchanan and Katerina Svitkova as they search for further silverware.

Euros impact

We are now at a 𝟭𝟬𝟴% increase in season tickets sold for 2022/23 compared to last season! 📈 Join us on our journey. 🎟️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) August 17, 2022

Clubs will be looking to capitalise on the impact of this summer’s European Championships and have already started to see the effects of England’s win.

Last month Aston Villa reported a 108 per cent increase in season ticket sales and attributed this to the success of the Lionesses in the Euros.

Arsenal increased and sold out their allocation of season tickets, while Brighton and West Ham have also reported major growth.

Liverpool’s return

Liverpool will be looking to make an impact upon their return to the WSL and hoping to make their stay permanent.

The Reds were relegated in 2020 on a points-per-game basis and spent two seasons in the Championship, finishing third in 2021 before earning promotion in April this year.

Matt Beard’s side only lost two games last season and secured their return to the top tier of women’s football with a 4-2 win against promotion contenders Bristol City.

Manchester City movements

Manchester City managed to secure the final Champions League spot when they beat Reading on the final day last season.

However, the summer has seen plenty of outgoings for Gareth Taylor’s side, with Georgia Stanway, Lucy Bronze and Caroline Weir departing alongside the likes of Janine Beckie.

Forward Ellen White has also retired alongside team-mate Jill Scott, with both finishing off their careers as European champions following England’s success in the summer.

Showpiece stadiums

Women’s teams will continue to use the stadiums of their male counterparts, with many opening-day fixtures being held there.

Tottenham host Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Chelsea kick off their title defence at Stamford Bridge against West Ham.

Manchester City will also hold fixtures at the Etihad including the Manchester derby, while the King Power Stadium plays host to all of Leicester’s home fixtures.