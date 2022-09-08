Search

08 Sept 2022

US Open day 10: Carlos Alcaraz wins battle of rising stars after marathon match

US Open day 10: Carlos Alcaraz wins battle of rising stars after marathon match

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 9:35 AM

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set a new record for the latest ever finish at the US Open in their quarter-final.

Alcaraz finally clinched a five-set victory over his fellow young gun at 2.50am to book a semi-final against American Frances Tiafoe, who earlier defeated Andrey Rublev.

World number one Iga Swiatek moved into her third grand slam semi-final of the year by beating Jessica Pegula while Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Pliskova.

Picture of the day

Shot of the day

Pegula drowns her sorrows

Del Potro back in town

Fallen seeds

Women: Jessica Pegula (8), Karolina Pliskova (22)
Men: Andrey Rublev (9), Jannik Sinner (11)

Who's up next?

The night session on Thursday will see the two women’s finalists decided.

Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur will both bid to reach their first grand slam final in the opening match before Swiatek meets Sabalenka.

In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will look to set up a battle of Britain with their respective partners Rajeev Ram and Wesley Koolhof.

