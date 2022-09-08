Polly Pott shocks big guns in May Hill

Harry Dunlop, who announced recently he would be retiring in the coming months, landed one of the biggest winners of his career when Polly Pott caused a 40-1 upset in the Cazoo May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.
Dunlop cited financial pressures for his reason to exit the training ranks and ever since he made public his future plans he has enjoyed a fruitful spell.
His Adaay In Asia won four on the bounce and Polly Pott herself was winning her fourth successive race – but this time in Group Two company.
Well beaten on her debut, she showed promise at Lingfield before getting off the mark at the third attempt at Bath.
Victories at Nottingham and Salisbury followed but she arrived for this prestigious race with a rating of just 75, looking out of her depth.
The Muhaarar filly did not know that, however, and came through with a powerful late surge under Danny Tudhope to beat Novakai by a length and a half, with 50-1 chance Perfect Prophet another three lengths back in third.
