08 Sept 2022

Ryan Broom in line for Cheltenham start

08 Sept 2022 4:48 PM

Ryan Broom could be in line to make his first start since returning to Cheltenham when they take on Bolton.

The 26-year-old winger signed with the Robins last week, coming off the bench in their 2-2 draw with Port Vale, and is now pushing to start.

Fellow new signing James Olayinka was substituted at half-time in that fixture after suffering a head injury in the opening minutes but the central midfielder should be fit enough to start once again.

Midfielder Ellis Chapman is available after suspension, while injured trio Elliot Bonds, Liam Sercombe and Ryan Jackson remain doubtful.

New Bolton signing Owen Beck has been ruled out of the clash.

The 20-year-old has not yet featured for Ian Evatt’s side due to injury and the weekend’s game will come too soon for the midfielder.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has not returned to training since suffering a hamstring injury.

Goalkeeper James Trafford is fit to start after suffering a knock towards the end of their 3-1 victory over Charlton.

