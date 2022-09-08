Ascot still possible, but no immediate plans for Stradivarius

Stradivarius is still on the road to recovery from the problem which prevented him from running in the Yorkshire Cup last month.
John and Thady Gosden’s popular eight-year-old missed the York race with a bruised foot and it has also prevented him from running in either the Doncaster Cup or Irish St Leger this weekend.
Whether he makes it back in time for Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot and the Long Distance Cup, a race he won back in 2018, remains to be seen.
“I think we did the right thing not running him (at York). He wasn’t quite right and he’s still on the way back,” said John Gosden.
“He obviously isn’t coming here (Doncaster) and he’s not going to the Irish St Leger and we’ll just see about later in the year.
“Obviously there’s Champions Day and we’ll see about next year, but remember he’s an eight-year-old full horse and he’s really a stallion now in many ways!
“He’s been amazing horse to hold his form so well as an entire eight-year-old, so we’ll just have to see. Whatever happens we’ll do what’s right for him.”
