Scottish teams playing in Europe serve as motivation – Stephen Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson feels watching next opponents Hearts in a European group game should act as an incentive for his players.

Saints will take on Robbie Neilson’s men on Sunday fresh from their Europa Conference League opener against Istanbul Basaksehir.

With Celtic and Rangers in Champions League action this week against Real Madrid and Ajax respectively, Robinson feels his side should be aiming high.

Robinson said: “You look right down to fifth place and Dundee United and Motherwell, who weren’t in the competition as long as they would have liked, but there is certainly an incentive to try and get into that top six.

“When you look at the calibre of opposition the teams are facing, including Rangers and Celtic, it really is a great motivation.

“Hearts are playing in a tough tie and we have to make sure we can be as good as the players we are coming up against and I believe we can be.

“It’s an incentive to the players – if we put a run together then why not?”