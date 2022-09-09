Search

09 Sept 2022

On this day in 2010: John Toshack stands down as Wales manager

On this day in 2010: John Toshack stands down as Wales manager

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 7:00 AM

John Toshack stood down as Wales manager with a heavy heart after telling his bosses he wanted to continue in the post, on this day in 2010.

Cardiff-born Toshack officially had his employment with the Football Association of Wales terminated by mutual consent.

His position had been the subject of considerable speculation after his side were beaten by Montenegro in their opening Euro 2012 qualifier.

Reports appeared following the 1-0 loss in Podgorica claiming Toshack was poised to resign and his departure came as no surprise.

However, it became apparent Toshack, then aged 61, wanted to extend his six-year tenure, at least until the following month’s games against Bulgaria and Switzerland.

“It might not sound a very positive thing to say but if results were to go against Wales I would have preferred that to happen with me still in charge,” he said.

“If we hadn’t got them the scapegoat would have been quite easy, I would have accepted that.”

Toshack, who had a brief stint in charge of the national side in 1994, oversaw a huge transition of playing personnel in his second spell, with the likes of Ryan Giggs, Robbie Savage, Gary Speed, Jason Koumas and Simon Davies retiring.

Under-21 boss Brian Flynn took charge of Wales’ next two games before Speed was announced as Toshack’s permanent successor in December 2010.

They failed to reach Euro 2012, finishing second bottom of qualifying Group G, which was topped by England.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media