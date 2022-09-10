Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes

Sport paid its respects to the Queen on Saturday as the action resumed on the field of play.
On day three at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, a two-minute period of silence was impeccably observed with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at 9.50am.
Spectators were also able to watch on big screens as the King was formally proclaimed as monarch at the Accession Council.
At the Kia Oval, the England and South Africa players joined staff and spectators to honour the late monarch ahead of the start of play.
The two sides lined up on the outfield to observe a minute’s silence before soprano Laura Wright led them in the national anthem of South Africa, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, and then God Save the King.
As the final notes died away, prolonged spontaneous applause broke out as the players prepared for the first ball of the day.
ommy O’Brien of SSE Renewables, right, with Letterkenny Rugby Club coach Boyd Robinson PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON
ESB Networks says power is to be restored to those affected by the essential improvement and maintenance works by 2pm today
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.