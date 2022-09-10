Search

10 Sept 2022

Richard Hannon remembers fond times training for the Queen

Richard Hannon remembers fond times training for the Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 2:19 PM

Retired trainer Richard Hannon senior was the master of his craft and there was always invariably more than a little bonhomie on offer for his owners.

The Queen was also privy to the ever-popular four-time champion Flat trainer’s hospitality, as she had several horses at Herridge Stables, near Marlborough.

Hannon, who retired after winning a final trainers’ championship at the end of 2013, when the training operation was taken over by his son, Richard Hannon junior, remembers the monarch’s visits to the yard with fondness.

“She was a lovely woman. I always enjoyed training for her,” said Hannon, paying tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday at the age of 96.

“She was a marvellous woman – she came down here twice a year and I thoroughly enjoyed her company. She liked her Dubonnet and gin!”

Hannon, now 77, saddled 4,193 winners in Britain and overseas, which included four British Classics and 32 Royal Ascot winners in a training career spanning 43 years.

Having taken over the yard from his father, Harry, in 1970, he became a royal trainer thanks to Lord Carnarvon, an owner and a “good pal” of Hannon, who also happened to be the Queen’s lifetime personal friend and former racing manager.

Though Hannon enjoyed plenty of success with the Queen’s horses, Free Agent holds a special place in his heart.

Owned and bred by the Queen, Free Agent developed into a smart stayer and had long-established roots in the Royal Studs tracing back to her 1970 Ribblesdale Stakes winner Expansive.

Victory in the 2008 Chesham Stakes ended a nine-year drought for the Queen at the Royal meeting.

“The greatest day we had was when Free Agent won for her at Royal Ascot. That was marvellous, unforgettable,” added Hannon.

“She was just an incredible woman. She knew her horses and she knew her pedigrees inside out.

“She liked coming down here and we loved to see her. She was always happy when discussing her horses and racing. I loved her company, she was a great woman.

“I’m afraid her loss is a great one to racing as well as to the country.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media