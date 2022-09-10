Search

10 Sept 2022

I’m A Gambler comes up trumps for Marquand and Johnstons

I’m A Gambler comes up trumps for Marquand and Johnstons

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 3:49 PM

There was British-trained one-two in the €150,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Sovereign Path” Handicap at Leopardstown, with the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained I’m A Gambler holding off the late charge of John Quinn’s Safe Voyage.

Ridden by Tom Marquand, I’m A Gambler – last seen finishing fifth in the Group Three Supreme Stakes at Goodwood – was never far from the pace, while in contrast Safe Voyage and Jason Hart had to make up lots of ground from the rear having been drawn in stall 19.

Half a length was the official margin for the 18-1 shot, and Marquand – making his first ride at the Dublin track a winning one – said: “I’m obviously getting a bit lucky with these Irish tracks coming over and having a first go round, but to be fair we had all the help there with a good draw.

“He was nice and relaxed in behind the lead and got a good run through when we needed it.

“The track rode a bit sharper than I’d imagined from watching it.”

A philosophical Quinn added: “He was a long way back – through no fault of the rider – and nearly got there, but well done to the winner – the winning post is where it is! We knew he’d love Leopardstown and he ran very well.”

Zarinsk landed the Listed Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes.

The Ger Lyons-trained filly won a good maiden at the Curragh in May and was then fourth in both her following runs, the Airlie Stud Stakes and the Silver Flash Stakes, Group Two and three contests respectively.

Down in grade and a 9-2 chance in the hands of Colin Keane, the Juddmonte-owned two-year-old ran prominently on the inside rail and broke away from Aidan O’Brien’s Library (2-1 favourite) to prevail by two lengths.

“She’s a lovely filly. We’ve been blessed, our fillies have been pretty precocious this year and they’ve all won their maidens well,” Lyons said.

“They need to step up then to stakes racing. She was a work in progress for the season, and still is I’d say.

“I’ll to talk to the boys and the (Abdullah) family, but I could see us putting her away for next year. She’s got a lovely stride and Colin is quite confident of her getting a mile.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media