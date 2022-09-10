Meditate aiming to stay unbeaten in Moyglare mission

Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate looks to preserve her flawless record in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The daughter of No Nay Never has won each of her four starts to date, starting out in a maiden in April before taking the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas at Group Three level the following month.

At Royal Ascot she was a convincing winner at the same rank when landing the Albany Stakes, before a step up to Group Two class saw her strike again in the Curragh’s Debutante Stakes last month.

Ryan Moore was aboard for three of those four starts and the jockey clearly holds the filly in high regard, saying: “She’s a high-class filly. She won both her starts before heading to Ascot and then she did that nicely.

“I was very happy with her in the Debutante, she was having a look a few things, she lost me on the way to the start and didn’t like the cameraman on the way back either. She did that well, I was very happy with her.”

O’Brien has another chance in the shape of Never Ending Story, twice a winner, including in the Group Three Silver Flash Stakes, and third when last seen in the Group Two Prix du Calvados.

The British have a sole representative in Charlie and Mark Johnston’s Lakota Sioux, a Group Three winner on her most recent start when landing the seven-furlong Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

Prior to that the filly was third over the same trip in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, coming home two and a half lengths behind Holloway Boy at 33-1.

“We felt after the Sweet Solera that she should stay at seven furlongs for the time being,” said Charlie Johnston.

“Having won a Group Three we were left with two options for the rest of the year, which were either the Moyglare or the Rockfel. We felt that she deserved a shot at the big one, so we’re looking forward to it.

There's that customary flash of the tail! Lakota Sioux holds on to win the Jewson Sweet Solera Stakes 🥇#ITVRacing | @NewmarketRace | @the_doyler | @Johnston_Racing pic.twitter.com/x465K0hIV7 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) August 6, 2022

“Richard Walker runs the syndicate (East Yorkshire-based Gallop Racing) and she was a £15,000 buy from Fairyhouse last year so it’s been a fantastic journey for them.

“We’ve liked her from very early on, she’s always shown plenty. We took her to Ascot, albeit at a big price, but we went there thinking she deserved her place and she ran very well and improved again at Newmarket to win the Sweet Solera.

“She’s a good filly, it’s a warm race and the likes of Meditate will take a lot of beating, but she’s certainly worthy of her place in the line-up and if she could hit the frame that would be a great result.”

Elsewhere in the race the sponsors have a chance of success with their home-bred Eternal Silence, a Jessica Harrington-trained daughter of War Front who finished third in the Group Three Newtownanner Stud Stakes at the Curragh when last seen.

Ahead of her in second place was Paddy Twomey’s Shelton, who also lines up for the Moyglare alongside Dermot Weld’s Tahiyra and James Stack’s Papilio.

Joseph O’Brien will run Debutante third Thornbrook, with his younger brother Donnacha set to saddle La Dolce Vita for the Coolmore team.

The field of 12 is completed by Ger Lyons’ Amazing Show and Jim Bolger’s Gan Teorainn.