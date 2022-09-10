Pearls Galore makes all to go one place better in Matron Stakes

Pearls Galore made all of the running to triumph under Billy Lee in the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

An outsider at 16-1, Paddy Twomey’s filly hardly saw another rival as she set the pace from the front throughout the one-mile Group One contest.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Saffron Beach plugged away in her slipstream but neither she, nor the third-placed horse Tenebrism, could pass winner.

Eventually prevailing by three lengths, Pearls Galore went one better than her second-placed run in the same race last year, where she was beaten a neck by No Speak Alexander.

Twomey said: “She was good today. She’s been in good form at home and I said to Billy we’d put the cheekpieces on. She’s five years old and was just doing what she had to do, just going through the motions.

“France didn’t work out the last day and we came home disappointed but not upset. The ground was quick and it was a straight mile.

“This is more her jazz, an ease in the ground and a turn. The best race of her life was this race last year.

“I knew she was in good form and I said to Billy with the cheekpieces on I don’t think we should be taking her back.

“She has got speed and she stays. She has a lot of ability and can go at a high pace and burn off other horses. That’s her true running.

“The aim was to win a Group One and she’s after doing it.”