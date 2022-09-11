Kyprios makes class count in Irish St Leger

Kyprios underlined his status as king of the staying division as he extended his unbeaten record to five in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh.

Winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup on his last two starts, Aidan O’Brien’s charge was odds-on to make it a Group One hat-trick on day two of Irish Champions Weekend.

Kyprios had to be pushed along early to get into Ryan Moore’s preferred position on the heels of the leaders, but his early work paid dividends as Kyprios was able to strike for home at the top of the straight as pace-setter Jason The Militant dropped away.

It looked as though Kyprios would gallop clear, but William Haggas’ British raider Hamish emerged from the pack to make a battle of it, closing to within half a length of the winner, who was just too strong in coming home three-quarters to the good.

Search For A Song, a previous dual winner of the race and a second string for Kyprios’ owners Moyglare Stud, was a seven-length third.