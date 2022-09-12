Search

12 Sept 2022

US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York

US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 4:14 AM

Carlos Alcaraz achieved tennis history by winning the US Open to become the youngest ever men’s world number one.

The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 at Flushing Meadows to cap a remarkable rise to the top of the game.

Britain’s wheelchair star Alfie Hewett won his sixth grand slam singles title, denying Japan’s Shingo Kunieda the calendar Grand Slam.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Shot of the day

Dutch dominance

Roll of honour

Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)
Men’s singles: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)
Men’s doubles: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)
Mixed doubles: Storm Sanders and John Peers (Australia)
Girls’ singles: Alexandra Eala (Philippines)
Boys’ singles: Martin Landaluce (Spain)
Girls’ doubles: Lucie Havlickova (Czech Republic) and Diana Shnaider
Boys’ doubles: Ozan Baris and Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)
Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)
Men’s wheelchair singles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain)
Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)
Men’s wheelchair doubles: Martin De La Puente (Spain) and Nicolas Peifer (France)
Quad wheelchair singles: Niels Vink (Netherlands)
Quad wheelchair doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink (Netherlands)
Girls’ wheelchair singles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil)
Boys’ wheelchair singles: Ben Bartram (Great Britain)
Girls’ wheelchair doubles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil) and Maylee Phelps (USA)
Boys’ wheelchair doubles: Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward (Great Britain)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media