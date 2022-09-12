Hartlepool without injured captain Nicky Featherstone for Crewe visit

Hartlepool will be without skipper Nicky Featherstone for the home clash with Crewe.

Featherstone suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Pools’ 1-1 draw at Colchester last time out and it is feared he sustained ligament damage. The midfielder is visiting a specialist this week to determine the extent of the problem.

Full-back Jamie Sterry was rated 50-50 to return from a foot injury against Doncaster on Saturday – a game that was postponed following the death of the Queen – so he could be available, while midfielder Callum Cooke is closing in on a comeback after tendonitis in his knee.

Forward duo Josh Umerah (ankle) and Mikael Ndjoli (hamstring) returned to training last week and will hope to be involved, while deadline-day signing Clarke Oduor may be handed a first start.

Chris Long could start for Crewe after he returned to action as a second-half substitute against Stevenage last time out.

The postponement of Saturday’s game at Grimsby has given the striker more time to overcome a minor ankle niggle and he should be pushing for a spot.

Brentford loanee Lachlan Brook is expected back in action within a fortnight after initial fears his foot injury could have kept him sidelined for six weeks.

Rio Adebisi remains out of action with a foot problem, although he has been pencilled in for the Alex’s EFL Trophy clash with Leeds later this month.