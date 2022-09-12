Connections thrilled with Haskoy run, and will appeal Leger demotion

Connections of Haskoy feel they owe it to the filly and her owners to appeal her demotion in Sunday’s Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster.

Making just her third career outing after winning a Wolverhampton novice event and the Listed Galtres Stakes at York, the daughter of Golden Horn justified the bold decision to supplement her for the world’s oldest Classic at a cost of £50,000 with an excellent effort in defeat.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for owner-breeders Juddmonte, said: “We were very, very happy with Haskoy. I thought she ran an unbelievable race for a very inexperienced filly having her third ever start.

“To finish second past the post in a Leger, taking on the colts – to do that on your third lifetime run and second start on grass was a pretty remarkable run to be fair to the filly.

Eldar Eldarov wins the Cazoo St Leger at @DoncasterRaces. pic.twitter.com/7sdajSW9RI — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 11, 2022

“She got left in front a long way from home, which made it a little bit harder. She saw plenty of them off and just got beaten by one too good in the end.”

Ralph Beckett’s charge passed the post in second place, beaten two lengths by the winner Eldar Eldarov, but was later pushed back to fourth following a stewards’ inquiry.

The stewards felt that Giavellotto, who passed the post fourth, would have finished in front of Haskoy but for interference caused two furlongs from home, with her jockey Frankie Dettori receiving a five-day suspension for careless riding.

Mahon, however, takes a different view, saying: “As for the interference, I haven’t seen a lot of the angles. I actually left the races shortly after the race because I was catching a flight and it was only when I was in the car on the way to the airport that I actually heard of the demotion.

“I don’t think any of us for a second thought that was ever possible. On the bit of it I’ve seen I think it happened before the two-furlong marker and I felt that Marco Botti’s horse was going for a gap down on the rail and by the time he got to the gap it had closed.

“It looked very exaggerated the way he switched his leads to go to the outside, but I haven’t seen the head on. The best I could see was that he wasn’t in the gap, he was going for a gap that was closed by the time he got there.

“Marco Botti’s horse was third for most of the last furlong and ended up finishing fourth – he wasn’t good enough to hold that position.

“Surprise I suppose is the feeling. Very proud of the filly, but very surprised by the outcome of the stewards’ inquiry.”

After consulting connections, Mahon confirmed an appeal will be launched.

He added: “After speaking to the owners and to Ralph and to Frankie, I think we’re all in agreement that we definitely should appeal it and see how we get on.

“Being a filly it’s going to stay with her for the rest of her life and it’s very important for her as the first foal out of the mare. It’s also very important for her mother and her future siblings. It has a huge financial bearing on all those things.

“Also we did put up £50,000 to supplement her. It was a good decision by the (Abdullah) family to do it and we owe it to them to give it (appeal) a go.”

Whatever the outcome of the appeal, it appears unlikely Haskoy will run again this season.

Mahon said “I think even before the race that was the consensus – that we’d put away until next year. She’s run three times in relatively quick succession, ending in a very hard race yesterday.

“I think it would be in the filly’s best interests to put her away and bring her back next year as a four-year-old.”