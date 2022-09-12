Arc or Champion Stakes decision for Onesto after fine Leopardstown run

Trainer Fabrice Chappet is undecided on whether to target the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe or the Qipco Champion Stakes with Onesto following his excellent effort in defeat at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The Frankel colt won the Grand Prix de Paris in July, form which was well advertised on Sunday with the runner-up Simca Mille landing the Prix Niel and the fourth-placed Eldar Eldarov claiming Classic glory in the St Leger at Doncaster.

Onesto dropped back from a mile and a half to a mile and a quarter in the Irish Champion Stakes the previous afternoon and was beaten just half a length into second place by Aidan O’Brien’s Luxembourg, with top-class compatriot Vadeni and globetrotting star Mishriff finishing behind him.

“He ran a good race and we can’t complain. We were happy with the run,” Chappet said on Monday.

“The horse came back just fine, so all good at this stage, and we still have the two options open – the Arc and the British Champion.

“It was a good weekend, between the horse that won the Prix Niel and the horse that won the St Leger at Doncaster. It seems like the Grand Prix de Paris was a pretty good race.

“He showed on Saturday that he is as tough and as good and as competitive going a mile and a quarter as he is over a mile and a half.

“We don’t want extreme ground, which it could be on Arc day. We have a few days to think about it, so we’ll see.”

Whether Onesto turns up at ParisLongchamp for the Arc on October 2, or crosses the Channel to contest the Champion Stakes at Ascot a fortnight later, he could meet the brilliant and unbeaten Baaeed.

When asked whether which race Baaeed runs in will be a factor in his deciding where Onesto will line up, Chappet added: “Baaeed is definitely the horse around from what we have seen, but we like a challenge!”