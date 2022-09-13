Search

13 Sept 2022

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer

13 Sept 2022 7:51 AM

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo could be weighing up a move to Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing The Athletic, the paper says the 37-year-old is reconsidering an offer that he previously turned down from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The deal was worth an incredible £211m-a-year.

The Manchester Evening News reports Marcus Rashford leads a wealth of United players who could all leave Old Trafford next June when their contracts end. Luke Shaw, David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Fred are all on the verge of exiting the Red Devils, though the club can still trigger a clause to extend all their deals by another year.

The Sun says Brighton are set to open up contract talks with midfielder Moises Caicedo in an effort to keep him from following Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

N’Golo Kante: The Athletic reports the 31-year-old midfielder has turned down a new two-year deal from Chelsea.

Daniel Iversen: Stoke are keen on a move for the Leicester goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mirror.

