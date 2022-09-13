In pictures: How football paid tribute to the Queen on Tuesday

Football paid tribute to the Queen at matches in the Champions League and English Football League on Tuesday night.
Players, staff, officials and fans remembered the monarch, who died last Thursday, with a period of silence ahead of the games.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tributes in pictures.
Both cultures share a similar stone carving tradition. Left is a sculpture by Brendan McGloin and pictured right is a Dolharubang Jeju Island sculpture
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.