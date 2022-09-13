Search

13 Sept 2022

Andy Cook's brace earns Bradford victory at Tranmere

Andy Cook’s brace earns Bradford victory at Tranmere

13 Sept 2022 10:57 PM

Andy Cook continued his prolific start to the season with both goals in Bradford’s 2-1 win at Tranmere.

The Bantams raced into the lead after just three minutes as Cook took advantage of some slack Rovers marking in the six-yard box to convert Richie Smallwood’s corner.

They nearly had a second a few minutes later from another set-piece but Tranmere were spared as Matty Platt’s header from a Brad Halliday free-kick bounced off the far post.

Tranmere improved slightly as the first half went on but failed to test Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis from a series of crosses into the box.

But they were level from their first effort on target after 49 minutes as Kane Hemmings curled in a shot from 15 yards.

The Tranmere captain was suddenly in the mood for more and, after shooting over the crossbar, clipped a post with another 20-yard attempt.

Elliott Nevitt glanced a header wide before Cook restored Bradford’s lead from a Matty Foulds cross for his ninth goal of the campaign.

