Andy Cook’s brace earns Bradford victory at Tranmere

Andy Cook continued his prolific start to the season with both goals in Bradford’s 2-1 win at Tranmere.
The Bantams raced into the lead after just three minutes as Cook took advantage of some slack Rovers marking in the six-yard box to convert Richie Smallwood’s corner.
They nearly had a second a few minutes later from another set-piece but Tranmere were spared as Matty Platt’s header from a Brad Halliday free-kick bounced off the far post.
Tranmere improved slightly as the first half went on but failed to test Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis from a series of crosses into the box.
But they were level from their first effort on target after 49 minutes as Kane Hemmings curled in a shot from 15 yards.
The Tranmere captain was suddenly in the mood for more and, after shooting over the crossbar, clipped a post with another 20-yard attempt.
Elliott Nevitt glanced a header wide before Cook restored Bradford’s lead from a Matty Foulds cross for his ninth goal of the campaign.
