Josh Windass at the double as Sheffield Wednesday brush aside Morecambe

Josh Windass scored twice as Sheffield Wednesday swept aside struggling Morecambe 3-0.
The Owls always looked in charge of the game but were kept at bay by a superb display from Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley, who made a string of fine saves to frustrate the visitors.
The deadlock was finally broken 20 minutes from time when Windass nipped in front of his marker to head home Barry Bannan’s right-wing corner.
Eight minutes later Windass added a second in identical fashion. Bannan again swung in the corner and Windass again headed past Ripley from close range.
With eight minutes to go Windass turned provider as he played in Michael Smith down the right side of the box and the striker produced a fine finish to beat Ripley low to his right.
Morecambe had looked threatening in the first period on the break and had the first chance of the game when Cole Stockton played in Kieran Phillips, only for his effort to be well saved by David Stockdale.
The visitors hit back with Ripley saving superbly from Windass and Smith before Ryan Delaney directed a free header wide when he should have found the target.
