Steven Schumacher delighted as Plymouth’s ‘finishing team’ earn victory

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher hailed his “finishing team” as substitute Morgan Whittaker’s 70th-minute strike earned Argyle a 1-0 League One victory over Oxford.

Fellow sub Niall Ennis’ shot on the turn inside the box was blocked but when the ball fell to Whittaker on the edge of the area he rifled into the bottom corner through a crowd of players.

Victory kept Argyle third in the table, two points off the top and behind second-placed Portsmouth, who the greens travel along the south coast to play on Saturday.

Schumacher said: “That’s what Morgan can do. I’m really pleased for him. I have to pick a starting team and a finishing team and he was on the finishing team and he’s won us the game today.

“Brilliant night again. Another good performance, another clean sheet and three points I felt we were probably worthy of if I am honest. I thought we were in control of the game.

“We created some really good opportunities, didn’t hit the target enough but thankfully managed to put one on the goal and it went in.

“We felt at half time we were playing okay and managing to get into good areas where we wanted to try and hurt Oxford.

“I only think we had one shot on target in the first half and that was from a set play, where Finn Azaz has caught it well and the goalkeeper has made a good save.

“But apart from that we got into good areas and we just haven’t hit the target and it’s not good enough and we speak about it all the time in training.

“Against these top teams you need to take your chances. Thankfully we didn’t get punished tonight.

“We are in good form, we have got good momentum and we go to Portsmouth on Saturday and they have had another win again tonight so it’s a top-of-the-table clash and we are proper looking forward to it.”

Defeat brought an abrupt end to Oxford’s three-game winning run in all competitions.

U’s boss Karl Robinson said: “Up until 70 minutes it was an even game. Obviously they scored the goal in the way that they do and we then had the best chance of the season to get back to 1-1. You can’t miss them.

“These are third in the league and we have got a lot of players out. I feel it was really even other than their set plays. In the first half we looked like the team that probably had the impetus after the first five minutes.

“We thank the fans for travelling down, we let you down because we always want to win.

“But the players gave everything they possibly could and it is difficult for us.”