14 Sept 2022

Gareth Ainsworth praises players after Wycombe win against Accrington

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:49 PM

Gareth Ainsworth hailed Wycombe’s defensive resolve after they weathered a second-half storm to see off struggling Accrington 1-0.

Jason McCarthy’s first-half goal was enough for the Chairboys to bag three points in front of their home fans for the first time since the opening day of the season.

Wycombe have conceded the second-most goals of the 12 teams in League One’s top half but goalkeeper Max Stryjek kept the visitors at bay in a tense second 45 at Adams Park.

Ainsworth is comfortable with Wycombe’s start to the campaign and believes they will be in the promotion mix again – as long as they can stay sturdy at the back.

“I’m pleased and proud at where we are. It’s a long season but we need these wins to start racking up, especially at home,” he said.

“Changing shape and formation slightly was the key to winning today, and luckily it paid off. Formations don’t win games, it’s down to the players.

“The way that teams have to come at us to try and break us down is a compliment. They really commit bodies forward to try and get at us and that leaves gaps.

“I really thought we could have got more goals. One was enough because the defence was brilliant and when Max Stryjek was called upon he was outstanding.

“We need it really because we’ve had a sticky start to the season but your likes of Sam Vokes being back tonight I think showed a great deal.”

Accrington are in the relegation zone and their League One winless run has stretched to six games.

Manager John Coleman is refusing to panic, however, after a second half in which they peppered the Wycombe goal.

“I think we’ve done enough to win the game. We’ve had enough chances,” he said.

“They’ve played like the away team. We took the game to them, and we’ve gone to sleep and given them a goal.

“And that’s sort of the story of our season at the moment. We miss them at one end and we give them up at the other.

“Football can be cruel sometimes. What you can’t do is just let you head drop. You’ve got to keep fighting.

“We’ve gone into the relegation zone after that match, and that might give us the spark to try and fight our way out of it. I hope it does, because we don’t deserve to be there.

“We were unbeaten nine days ago. We’ve lost three on the bounce. If we’re better than teams, eventually your luck will change and you’ll start winning.”

