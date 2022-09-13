Search

14 Sept 2022

‘Top-drawer’ Alfie May hailed after setting Cheltenham record

‘Top-drawer’ Alfie May hailed after setting Cheltenham record

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 12:00 AM

Wade Elliott praised Cheltenham record-breaker Alfie May after his late strike sealed a 2-1 win over Cambridge.

The Robins trailed 1-0 at the break, but goals from Dan N’Lundulu and May earned Elliott his first home victory as head coach.

And May’s strike made him Cheltenham’s all-time leading EFL goalscorer with 40.

“Alfie has been top-drawer since I’ve been at the club and I’ve seen a change in him as a personality and a professional footballer,” Elliott said.

“He does his gym work, trains right and he cajoles others. He’s getting his rewards off the back of that hard work. I am sure there is plenty more in him.”

Elliott felt his side deserved the three points that lift them to 19th in the table.

“We deserved it because I thought we were excellent,” he said.

“The result was the right result and I didn’t think we deserved to be 1-0 down at the break because we dominated for half an hour and they score with their first shot at goal.

“The players have shown character and resilience to come back.”

N’Lundulu levelled for the Robins with a fine curling shot inside the top right corner in the 59th minute after Ben Williams’ pass.

It was the Southampton loanee’s second goal in two games and his third of the season.

May won it in the 84th minute with a low shot from a tight angle which he buried inside the far post.

Namesake Adam May had given Cambridge a 28th-minute lead with a powerful strike from the edge of the box after good work from Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs’ final ball.

But Cambridge boss Mark Bonner admitted his side were second best on the night.

“Cheltenham played well and deserved the win and we were poor,” he said.

“They ran really hard and played with intensity and were much better than us. They fought hard for the win.

“We had too many moments when we weren’t good with the ball. I thought we were really poor.

“We didn’t deserve to go in ahead at half-time even though it was a brilliant goal.

“We’ve got to be a lot, lot better with the ball than we were tonight. We were opened up too easily and it was a lesson for us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media