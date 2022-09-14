Search

14 Sept 2022

Quinn keen to take on Naas Challenge with Signora Camacho

Quinn keen to take on Naas Challenge with Signora Camacho

Fresh from claiming Group One glory with Highfield Princess over the weekend, John Quinn returns to Ireland in search of further riches in the inaugural Goffs Sportsman’s Challenge at Naas on Thursday.

His star sprinter completed a Group One hat-trick in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday to complete a profitable two days for the Malton handler, with Safe Voyage and Mr Wagyu also claiming some of the huge prize-money on offer with placed efforts on Irish Champions Weekend.

Quinn’s latest Irish challenger is dual winner Signora Camacho, who has only once finished out of the first three in seven starts to date and is all set to contest Thursday’s €100,000 feature.

Quinn said: “We’re happy with her and are looking forward to running her at Naas. It seems the ideal race for her as she qualifies, the prize money is good and she’s a decent filly with very good form.

“She won on easy ground up at Ayr, though it was officially good, and it was the same in York last time when she was second so we’d have no worries about her coping with soft ground.

“We like to bring horses to race back in Ireland when we get the chance and have been lucky, so I hope the same will be the case with this filly but she’s done well and it’s a good opportunity for her.”

Reflecting on a memorable weekend, the Tipperary native added: “Highfield Princess was outstanding. She was back Monday morning early and she’s absolutely fine.

“Safe Voyage and Wagyu ran some races too. We were delighted with the weekend, that the horses ran really well and are fine.”

Signora Camacho is one of five British raiders in a 16-strong field, with Tom Dascombe’s Felix Natalis, Richard Hannon’s Miami Girl, the Nigel Tinkler-trained Parr Fire and Minnesota Lad from Richard Fahey’s yard also crossing the Irish Sea.

Minnesota Lad opened his account at the third attempt at Beverley last month, but failed to fire on his all-weather debut at Newcastle on his most recent start.

“He just ran very disappointing in Newcastle last time and I don’t know why,” said Fahey.

“He had been third in his first two races before winning his maiden at Beverley.”

