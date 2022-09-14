Alan Pardew lands new job with Greek Super League side Aris

Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has taken over at Greek Super League side Aris.
The 61-year-old has signed a one-year contract at the Thessaloniki club, with the option of an additional 12 months.
He has been out of work since leaving CSKA Sofia in the summer after some of his players were racially abused by their own fans.
Pardew, who last worked in England with West Brom in 2018, replaces German Burgos and is joined by assistant Alex Dyer.
He takes over with the club in sixth position in the Greek Super League, having won two of their four games.
