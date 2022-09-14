Search

14 Sept 2022

Teemu Pukki bags a brace as Norwich beat Bristol City to keep winning run going

Teemu Pukki bags a brace as Norwich beat Bristol City to keep winning run going

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 11:01 PM

Norwich made it six Championship wins on the spin as they saw off Bristol City 3-2 in an entertaining clash at Carrow Road.

A brace from Teemu Pukki and a sixth of the season from strike partner Josh Sargent set up a hard-fought win for the hosts, who closed the gap on leaders Sheffield United to a single point.

Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo scored for the visitors, who battled well after falling 2-0 behind early on.

A clash of the Championship’s two in-form sides got off to a bright start, with Conway firing just wide for the visitors inside the first minute after a Sam Byram pass had gone astray.

But it was the Canaries who got their noses in front after 11 minutes when Pukki capitalised on some poor defending to score his second goal of the season.

A lofted free-kick from Kenny McLean should have been dealt with by Kal Naismith, but the Robins defender missed his header and Pukki nipped in to lift the ball over the advancing Dan Bentley before nodding into an unguarded net.

There was another example of just what an excellent finisher Pukki 12 minutes later when Norwich’s top scorer for the last four seasons added another beautifully taken effort.

The luckless Naismith was again at fault as his midfield pass was intercepted in the centre circle and Aaron Ramsey put Pukki away, with the Finland international running through and squeezing the ball past Bentley at the goalkeeper’s near post.

It was tough on Nigel Pearson’s side, who had been playing well in between the two big mistakes, but they continued to push forward and after Jay Dasilva had been denied by a last-gasp block from Max Aarons they finally got the goal they deserved a minute before the break.

Centre-back Rob Atkinson set the ball rolling with a burst from deep before slipping in Nahki Wells on the left and the striker’s inch-perfect cross was headed home from close range by Conway.

Home keeper Tim Krul plucked a powerful header from Wells out of the air early in the second half as the Robins went looking for a leveller although clear-cut chances were at a premium at both ends in an increasingly tight encounter.

Norwich gave themselves some breathing space when they added a third in the 65th minute after winning a corner on the left. The delivery from recently introduced substitute Gabriel Sara was spot-on and the in-form Sargent was perfectly placed to nod home from the edge of the six yard box.

Bentley produced a point-blank save to deny Pukki a hat-trick following a scramble at another corner, but it was soon game on again as the battling visitors once more reduced the arrears.

The Canaries were guilty of overplaying at the back and when Marcelino Nunez was caught in the possession the ball fell kindly for substitute Semenyo who fired home between Krul’s legs to make it 3-2.

In a frantic finish Danel Sinani was thwarted by Bentley after being put clean through while at the other end Bristol City huffed and puffed but could not find the equaliser they probably deserved.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media