Search

15 Sept 2022

On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart retires from first-class cricket

On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart retires from first-class cricket

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 7:00 AM

England wicketkeeper/batter Alec Stewart retired from first-class cricket on this day in 2003.

The Surrey man brought an end to a career which saw him score 8463 runs in 133 Tests for England.

Stewart made his Test debut in 1990 against the West Indies and scored his highest score of 190 against Pakistan two years later.

He was overlooked for the captaincy in favour of Mike Atherton but when Atherton quit in 1998 he was given the role at the age 35.

In his first series against South Africa he scored 164 in the third Test to save a draw but a 3-1 Ashes defeat in Australia and a disappointing 1999 World Cup, where the hosts failed to get out of the group, saw him sacked and replaced by Nasser Hussain.

He continued as a player for five more seasons and scored 105 on his 100th Test appearance against the West Indies at Old Trafford in 2000.

Against India at Lord’s in 2002 he became England’s most-capped Test cricketer at the time, overtaking Graham Gooch. He now sits fourth in the all-time list.

After retiring, Stewart has had several roles at Surrey, including a brief spell in charge of the first team after the departure of Chris Adams in 2013, before becoming director of cricket in 2014.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media