Search

15 Sept 2022

Steven Gerrard ‘selfishly’ wanted to play on but understands postponements

Steven Gerrard ‘selfishly’ wanted to play on but understands postponements

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 4:55 PM

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admits he wanted the Premier League to continue following the Queen’s death for “selfish” reasons, but says “some things in life are bigger than football”.

Villa were unable to back up their morale-boosting 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City last weekend when all football fixtures in the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to the late monarch.

Gerrard’s side had been due to visit bottom-placed Leicester, but will now resume their campaign at home to Southampton on Friday night.

Asked whether he had wanted to build instantly on that City draw at his pre-match press conference, Gerrard said: “We would have of course from a football perspective.

“But I think in life some things are bigger than football.

“I think the world was all in agreement that football should stop and pay its respect. That’s what we did.

“Yes, from a total selfish football point of view, in my shoes, we were on the end of a really positive performance against Manchester City. A good strong team performance.

“Of course, you want to back that up as soon as you can.

“But, as I say, there are some things in life that are bigger than football.”

Villa had lost their three previous games before holding City as the pressure on Gerrard intensified.

“We want to make it a turning point but just because you perform well against a high-quality opponent, it gives you no guarantees,” said Gerrard, who expects goalkeeper Emi Martinez to play against Southampton following illness.

“You’ve got to go and put (the work) in on the training ground, reset yourselves and then back that performance up.

“What we showed against City was that when we’re at our best, and our top players are close to their best form, we can compete against anyone in the league.

“What we need to do now is back that up. It doesn’t guarantee that you’ve turned the corner, one performance.

“The onus is on us and the responsibility is on me to prepare the team to put in a good performance against a different opponent.

“They’re a pressing team. They’ve changed slightly and gone a little bit more direct this season.”

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly caused a stir this week by calling for a Premier League North versus South All-Star match to help revolutionise elements of English football.

Asked for his response, Gerrard, the former Liverpool midfielder, said: “I’d quite like to watch it, I would like to have played in one,” before quickly adding: “I’m only joking.

“I think the calendar is busy enough. It’s a nice outside-the-box idea, a nice thought, but we’ve got enough to focus on.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media