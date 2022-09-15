Search

15 Sept 2022

Macauley Southam-Hales remains doubtful for Stockport’s clash with Harrogate

15 Sept 2022 5:32 PM

Macauley Southam-Hales could miss out for Stockport when they face Harrogate.

The right-back was absent in the midweek defeat to Crawley through injury, meaning James Brown could deputise in defence.

Manager Dave Challinor could also hand Akil Wright more minutes after the midfielder made his full league debut against Crawley.

The Hatters are currently 18th in League Two with two wins so far this season.

Rory McArdle could feature for Harrogate.

The defender had been sidelined with a hamstring problem but was named on the bench against Salford in midweek.

Josh Falkingham and George Thomson (both hamstring) are edging closer to returns but the Stockport game could come too soon.

Manager Simon Weaver could still be without Alex Pattison (dead leg) and Stephen Dooley (groin).

